AS Monaco have enquired about Shkodran Mustafi.

AS Monaco have enquired about signing Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi's Arsenal nightmare may finally be drawing to a close.

The German defender has become public enemy number one among Gunners supporters after his woeful defensive displays across the last few years.

Mustafi's situation at the Emirates has gotten so bad that fans are actually booing him whenever he enters the field - as they did against Lyon on Sunday.

But just 24 hours after being slammed by his own fans, the World Cup-winning defender is the subject of interest from AS Monaco.

According to L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 side have enquired about signing Mustafi and have been quoted a price of €30m.

Now, given Mustafi's error-prone ways, Arsenal may have to lower their valuation if they are to get rid of the 27-year-old before the 2019/20 season starts.

Even if they halve the €30m price tag and it results in the German jetting off to the south coast of France, Gunners fans will be happy.

MUSTAFI'S SHARP DECLINE

When Mustafi was brought in from Valencia back in 2016 - for a cool £35m - there was initial success for the defender.

Mustafi's Arsenal career got off to a decent start

Arsenal seemed unable to lose with him in the side and there was genuine sadness when he picked up an injury.

But after the initial honeymoon period, his constant rash challenges and persistent brain farts have seen him go from hero to zero.

He's now in the same league as other Arsenal defensive 'greats' like Pascal Cygan, Oleg Luzhny, Sebastian Squillaci and many, many more.

WHO WILL REPLACE MUSTAFI?

Arsenal will need to sign a replacement if Mustafi leaves

If Monaco do follow up their interest and sign Mustafi, Unai Emery will need to find a replacement.

Arsenal have been linked with Daniele Rugani in recent days and the Italian would be an exciting acquisition.

Even if the club don't splash out on a new defender, there are the likes of Calum Chambers and young prospect Zech Medley already at the club.

