It was evident just how much Real Madrid missed Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Los Blancos endured a miserable campaign, finishing third in La Liga, losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and being thrashed 4-1 by Ajax at home in their stunning Champions League exit.

Having three managers in one season is a clear sign of a club in disarray.

And while the offseason has brought about some shiny new signings, including Eden Hazard for €100 million, there are still concerns surrounding Real Madrid as the 2019-20 season approaches.

A 7-3 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid last week highlighted the frailties that still remain in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

So Los Blancos still look like a team in need of their former talisman.

Ronaldo, who won the Serie A title with Juventus last season, was reunited with Real president Florentino Perez in Madrid on Monday, where he was presented with the Marca Legend award for his incredible career.

'Sign him again!'

And those inside the Teatro Reina Victoria used the platform to send a message to Perez, chanting: ‘Sign him again!,’ as the pair embraced.

Deep down, a part of Perez probably wishes he could.

Ronaldo’s nine-year career at Real Madrid, during which he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, was brought to an end when he joined Juventus last summer.

And Perez insists that he’s the best player he’s ever signed for the Bernabeu club.

“He never created any problems during the nine years at Real Madrid, never once arriving late or anything,” Perez told Onda Cero, per Marca.

"I think he's the best player I signed for Real Madrid.

"I always had a great relationship with him.”

Los Blancos may have splashed the cash in the summer, but being reunited with Ronaldo may have reminded Perez that none of their signings will have as big an impact at the Bernabeu as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did.