The Romelu Lukaku transfer saga took another interesting twist last night.

Inter Milan have long been the frontrunners for the Manchester United man's signature this summer, but Antonio Conte's side have struggled to match the Red Devils' valuation of the player.

United want to recoup the £75m they Everton paid for Lukaku back in 2017 and that has caused the deal to stall.

And now, Inter look like they will be usurped in the race for Lukaku by their domestic rivals, Juventus.

According to reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juve boss Maurizio Sarri has given the all-clear to swap Paulo Dybala for Lukaku.

On the face of it, it's a deal that would work for both parties.

Dybala's style of play is perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's counter-attacking system, while Sarri wants a target man to help compliment Cristiano Ronaldo.

Win-win, right? Well, there could be issues with the financial side of the deal.

Juve value Dybala at €100m and would therefore demand between €15-20m, as well as Lukaku, for him to leave.

There is also the possibility that the 25-year-old Argentine may not want to move to Old Trafford.

After all, Solskjaer's side failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

However, United still remain one of the biggest clubs in world football and an attractive prospect for any player in world football.

Playing in the Premier League may also help aid Dybala's international career, with the Juve man making just one start at the Copa America this summer.

Just don't follow in the footsteps of Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo, Paulo...