The FA have revealed that sin bins will be introduced for dissent to all forms of grassroots football for the 2019/20 season.

Sin bins were trialled in 135,000 matches across the country last season and it saw a 38% reduction in dissent.

A player will be suspended from playing in the game for 10 minutes if issued the punishment by a referee - that time period will be shorter in youth games.

Mark Bullingham, The FA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "The introduction of sin bins is a positive step for grassroots football. They allow referees to address incidents of dissent quickly and effectively.



"Dissent is a key part of the game that needs to be tackled, and our pilot phase has proved that sin bins work well. The trial showed a huge impact on behaviour that we want to roll out to the whole game and make it more enjoyable for everyone."

The results from the study were very positive, with 72% of players, 77% of managers and 84% of referees praising the use of sin bins.

Players will not be required to pay the £10 administration fee for being sin binned, while a second exclusion in a game will result in the player being removed from the game entirely.

So there you have it folks, Sunday League football is going to be changed forever in the new season.

The days of taking out your brutal hangover on the referee are over.

How long until the same rule is implemented throughout all levels of the game in England?

For more information, head to www.TheFA.com/SinBins