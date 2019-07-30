Liverpool may be European champions but it’s been a tough summer for the Reds.

On the pitch, they’ve won just two of their six friendlies. Those wins have come against League Two Tranmere and League One Bradford.

Since those victories, they’ve lost to Borussia Dortmund (3-2), Sevilla (2-1) and Napoli (3-0). They’ve also drawn 2-2 to Sporting.

It’s only pre-season but Jurgen Klopp has got to be slightly concerned by those results and performances.

Off the pitch, Liverpool have also been fairly underwhelming.

As champions of Europe, the club should be able to attract almost any player in world football.

But the only arrivals have been 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg and 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

And with the transfer window slamming shut in just nine days time, Liverpool are quickly running out of time.

So, what’s the reason behind their almost non-existent business this summer?

Well, Liverpool fan and football finance expert @MoChatra has provided a detailed Twitter thread explaining exactly what is happening at Anfield right now.

“Is the club awash with money but the owners are refusing to spend it? Or is the piggy bank depleted? Hopefully this thread will help fans better understand the situation…”

Chatra touches on the club’s revenue split into three categories: broadcasting, commercial and matchday.

But he also explores the costs of the club - highlighting the £264 million wage bill during the 2017/18 season - and revealing that Liverpool’s overall cost for the season was £448 million making the net operating profit of just £7 million. Spurs’ net operating profit was £152 million.

After the arrivals of Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, Liverpool’s wage bill is likely to be around £300 million now.

The conclusion?

“Given all of the above, I'm of the view LFC has intentionally decided to have a quiet summer, largely because Klopp is mostly happy with what he has, but more money should be available next summer and perhaps Klopp feels the players he really wants will be more attainable then.”

Very interesting.

Whether Klopp will regret not bringing anyone in this summer will soon be discovered - maybe as early as Sunday when they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.