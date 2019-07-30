Football

.

Twitter thread explores Liverpool's underwhelming transfer window this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool may be European champions but it’s been a tough summer for the Reds.

On the pitch, they’ve won just two of their six friendlies. Those wins have come against League Two Tranmere and League One Bradford.

Since those victories, they’ve lost to Borussia Dortmund (3-2), Sevilla (2-1) and Napoli (3-0). They’ve also drawn 2-2 to Sporting.

It’s only pre-season but Jurgen Klopp has got to be slightly concerned by those results and performances.

Off the pitch, Liverpool have also been fairly underwhelming.

As champions of Europe, the club should be able to attract almost any player in world football.

But the only arrivals have been 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg and 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

And with the transfer window slamming shut in just nine days time, Liverpool are quickly running out of time.

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

So, what’s the reason behind their almost non-existent business this summer?

Well, Liverpool fan and football finance expert @MoChatra has provided a detailed Twitter thread explaining exactly what is happening at Anfield right now.

“Is the club awash with money but the owners are refusing to spend it? Or is the piggy bank depleted? Hopefully this thread will help fans better understand the situation…”

p1dh0pp4ra1orr182l1g91fcv2uhd.jpg

p1dh0ppsjmkh414cs96ulmmervf.jpg

Chatra touches on the club’s revenue split into three categories: broadcasting, commercial and matchday.

p1dh0pqbusq7gsea1kp61b7q18ovh.jpg

p1dh0pqnuho5j1hds7vleko19clj.jpg

p1dh0pr32an4rj3gq4c9nns8l.jpg

p1dh0prfp81bmk10ct14391ot21ogon.jpg

p1dh0ps37hqg1tm81ap9maqu3jp.jpg

But he also explores the costs of the club - highlighting the £264 million wage bill during the 2017/18 season - and revealing that Liverpool’s overall cost for the season was £448 million making the net operating profit of just £7 million. Spurs’ net operating profit was £152 million.

After the arrivals of Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, Liverpool’s wage bill is likely to be around £300 million now.

p1dh0psrclind1d90147h1b5812err.jpg

p1dh0pt8mn1uo718bg5q61f3qjqgt.jpg

p1dh0ptjk615rg1n89j521923t6nv.jpg

p1dh0pu24l1cq2kbdeaqb9d1ha211.jpg

p1dh0pug4q1s3ut54af31doc1s4t13.jpg

p1dh0pv0fq66t1hp9uabqt1p2h15.jpg

p1dh0pva1hnhfmrk1l5kvstjlc17.jpg

p1dh0pvoegj59to3881krk140v19.jpg

The conclusion?

p1dh0q0flh1u9l1gec1qg41ii51kqh1b.jpg

p1dh0q0o4ln5t4elbq41olm1d7r1d.jpg

p1dh0q120114d21tq3ob91u3i108r1f.jpg

p1dh0q1fkdv8qtodanu1f661all1h.jpg

p1dh0q1pff1ell1r2o6h91qgg1hah1j.jpg

p1dh0q237b1agjnn117us1c8a9jg1l.jpg

p1dh0q2eioie01ggk1b1jo0e1d9h1n.jpg

p1dh0q2me1n2j8fe1qmv24m15ga1p.jpg

“Given all of the above, I'm of the view LFC has intentionally decided to have a quiet summer, largely because Klopp is mostly happy with what he has, but more money should be available next summer and perhaps Klopp feels the players he really wants will be more attainable then.”

Very interesting.

Whether Klopp will regret not bringing anyone in this summer will soon be discovered - maybe as early as Sunday when they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Topics:
Football
Naby Keita
Fabinho Henrique Tavares
Alisson Becker
Jurgen Klopp
Premier League
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again