Miller lost his shot against AJ after failing a drug test.

Drugs cheat Jarrell Miller ignored trainer's advice before scrapped Anthony Joshua fight

Jarrell Miller was already controversial enough - before his trainer admitted that he "did things" that he wasn't supposed to during his training camp ahead of the scrapped fight with Anthony Joshua.

Having secured a career-enhancing bout against one of the sport's biggest stars, Miller failed two tests for three banned substances which denied him of a shot at the world title.

As a result, he was given a six-month ban and saw the prize fund he would have earned from the fight go down the drain.

Miller, from New York, rebuked the allegations, claiming that he failed the tests due to a tainted supplement and stem-cell treatment for his injured elbow.

Though 'Big Baby' blew his chance at facing AJ, his replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. didn't, stunning the world and his opponent to cause one of the biggest boxing upsets in recent years.

And speaking to Boxing News, Miller's trainer Harry Keitt has cast more doubt on Miller's attitude by claiming that the boxer ignored his advice during camps.

Keitt stated that he told Miller "not to do certain things", but that Miller "did them anyway."

The trainer then went on to say that his boxer seemed "hell bent on cheating", so he wasn't surprised when the Joshua fight was scrapped.

Even though he now has a shocking track record, Miller is surprisingly being touted as a possible opponent for Tyson Fury, though the latter has already lined up a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller - Press Conference

Having entertained Las Vegas crowds, Fury may next turn his attention to New York, meaning Miller may fit the bill.

But Fury's promoter Frank Warren has seemingly shut the idea down by blasting Miller and other drugs cheats.

"I make it very clear that I'm very anti-drugs.

"If you are going to put guys out of the sport then you got to really, really take drastic action."

So for now, it seems like 'Big Baby' may be wandering the boxing wilderness until he decides to play within the rules.

