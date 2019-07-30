Manchester United fans had little to sing about last season.

Apart from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's honeymoon period when he first arrived as manager, the 2018/19 campaign was a difficult one to watch for the Red Devils faithful.

The one ray of light for supporters was the impressive performances of Scott McTominay in midfield.

Jose Mourinho was adamant that the Scotsman was the future of United's midfield and he certainly showed at the tail-end of last season that the Portuguese's opinion was not dumfounded.

A very capable box-to-box midfielder, McTominay looks set to play a key role under Solskjaer in 2019/20.

And his stock in the footballing world is certainly on the rise, because the 22-year-old is one of the cover stars for PES 2020.

PES ANNOUNCE THEIR COVERSTARS

McTominay next to Lionel Messi? What a time to be alive.

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic complete the quartet which will don the edition of the game.

Given that the Bianconeri are available exclusively on the upcoming game, many fans assumed Cristiano Ronaldo would be the face of PES 2020.

However, the Portuguese is clearly not at McTominay's level just yet...