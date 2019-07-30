“We’ve conquered all of Europe, we’re never going to stop.”

Liverpool’s ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant has been the soundtrack to the club’s runs to the Champions League final in each of the previous two campaigns.

It was created during the 2017/18 season as Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the competition’s final in Kiev.

However, defeat to Real Madrid didn’t stop Liverpool fans from continuing to sing their favourite song in 2018/19.

And it seemed to do the trick as Liverpool did ‘conquer all of Europe.’

But other clubs in England have since adopted Liverpool’s famous chant.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Wolves, Burnley, Cardiff City and Sheffield United and many more now all have their own version of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez.’

And it seems Liverpool weren’t happy that clubs were copying their chant.

That’s because, according to the ‘i’ Newspaper, the club attempted to trademark the song.

Liverpool “filed an application with the Intellectual Property Office to trademark the words “Allez Allez Allez” in November last year, only to eventually withdraw it.”

Perhaps they realised that it had been sung by at least six others clubs before they brought it England.

Porto, Genoa, Juventus, Napoli, Rangers and Atletico Madrid all sang their own ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant before it was heard on the Kop.

According to the report, "The song originated as a 1985 Italian disco hit L’Estate Sta Finendo (The Summer Is Ending), by the duo Righeira, and is said to have been introduced to football by L’Aquila, a team in Italy’s lower tiers, when Righeira performed there in 2009 after an earthquake hit the city."

Well, this is awkward.

Recently, the European champions attempted to trademark the word “Liverpool.”

No, seriously.

A Liverpool spokesman said: “We are applying to register ‘Liverpool’ as a trademark, but only in the context of football products and services. We are not, and wouldn’t ever, seek to register ‘Liverpool’ across the board.

“This application is strictly to protect the club and supporters from those benefiting from inauthentic products.”

And following their triumph in Madrid, Liverpool applied to trademark the term “6 times.”

