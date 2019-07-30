Paul Heyman has only been in a position of power on Monday Night Raw for a couple of weeks, yet a new young talent has been thrust into the main event picture already.

The night after Extreme Rules was said to be the first Raw that had the Heyman stamp on things, and that night saw a shock defeat for Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath was bested that night by Cedric Alexander, with the former Cruiserweight Champion achieving a breakout success on the main roster.

For a while since his official 'call-up' from 205 Live, Alexander had only been chasing the 24/7 Championship, and fans unanimously agreed that he deserved better for his talents.

And Heyman is clearly a fan as his push has coincidentally come at a time where the former ECW owner has become Executive Director of Monday nights.

Cedric was about to create an even bigger impression during the main event of last night's episode of Raw.

The final segment was supposed to be a 'Samoan Summit' between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, but a backstage brawl ensued and when Joe called out Roman, the brawl re-commenced inside the ring.

Joe was backed-up eventually by Reigns' long-term nemesis Drew McIntyre, but the odds were well-and-truly evened by Alexander, who came to assist the man he teamed with three weeks ago on Raw against McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

It all descended into a full-scale brawl eventually with The Usos and newly-crowned Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson getting involved, before Alexander made a huge statement.

The high-flyer climbed to the top of the Raw LED set out of the view of the crowd and the seven other superstars and made a death-defying leap onto all of them.

The foursome of Reigns, The Usos and Alexander stood tall in the middle of the ring after Reigns finished off Joe with a Spear, and the signs point towards an eight-man tag match on Raw next week.

But the segment will be remembered for Alexander making a statement, and there's every chance under the guidance of Heyman that we may see him in many more closing segments to come.