Nicolas Pepe has arrived in London to undergo a medical at Arsenal ahead of a £72m move from Lille.

This is according to David Ornstein, who claims personal terms have been agreed and Pepe will sign a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal - who supposedly only had a £45m budget this summer - have fended off interest from a number of top European clubs to secure the 24-year-old.

Pepe is regarded as one of Europe's highest-rated young wingers and Arsenal fans are hoping to see him play alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Arsenal are on course to confirm the €80m club-record signing of Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe from Lille later this week," Ornstein reported.

"The 24-year-old winger/forward has arrived in London and will undergo a medical today before signing a five-year contract at the Emirates."

Ornstein also confirmed that Arsenal are in talks with a number of clubs over a move for Shkodran Mustafi, while Laurent Koscielny doesn't want to play for the Gunners again.

