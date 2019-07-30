Manchester United vs Kristiansund: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Oslo

With preparations for the 2019/2020 Premier League season well underway, Manchester United travel to Oslo to face Norwegian side Kristiansund in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

United have been in excellent form so far this pre-season, securing victories against Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to continue this winning form against his home town club.

The Red Devils' most recent win came against fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham. Goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes helped United to clinch their fourth straight win, despite conceding their first goal of pre-season.

Facing Kristiansund will pose new challenges to Solskjaer's side, but fans will still be confident that United can cruise to a comfortable win.

Where can I watch it?

The match against Kristiansund will not be broadcast live on TV, but will be available to stream via Manchester United TV instead. A monthly subscription to MUTV can be purchased by Sky customers for £7 a month.

What time does it start?

Kick off is due at 18:00 (BST)

What next for United's pre-season?

United will end their pre-season fixtures against AC Milan in the International Champions' Cup on Saturday, having already won their previous two matches in the competition.

The 2019/2020 season

After a disappointing season, which saw United finish sixth, fans will be hoping that Solskjaer's first full season in charge will lead to more favourable results.

Although there is still uncertainty over which players will be part of the squad next season, the signings already made this summer will give the Old Trafford faithful a reason to be optimistic.

A difficult opening fixture to the new season will see the Red Devils host Chelsea before they travel to Molineux to face Wolves in another testing fixture.