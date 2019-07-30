Football

Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring in pre-season match against Manchester United.

Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Germany

As the 2019/2020 draws nearer, Tottenham Hotspur will continue their pre-season preparations against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to return to winning ways after his side lost to Manchester United on Thursday. The Argentine will be even more disappointed with the result after having defeated Italian champions Juventus in the previous fixture.

Lucas Moura has been particularly impressive during pre-season, scoring in each of his appearances against United and Juventus.

Conversely, Real Madrid have been in abysmal form during their pre-season fixtures.

Los Blancos' solitary win came against Arsenal on penalties, but has been overshadowed by crushing defeats to Bayern Munich and local rivals Atletico Madrid, as well as the speculation surrounding Gareth Bale's future.

Where can I watch it?

The clash will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, channel 120 for Sky customers, and channel 178 for those with Virgin Media.

Viewers can also livestream the match from the ITV Hub or download the app to view the game on mobile devices.

What time does it start?

Kick off is due at 18:00 local time, which is 17:00 in the UK.

What next for Tottenham's pre-season?

Spurs will round off their pre-season fixtures against Inter Milan at home on August 8. The match will be Tottenham's final fixture in the International Champions Cup.

The 2019/2020 season

Tottenham fans will have been relieved to end the 2018/19 campaign in the top four, after finishing the season poorly. A fourth place finish and a runners up medal in the Champions League will have given supporters reason to be optimistic for the upcoming season, especially given recent activity in the transfer market.

The north London side host Premier League newcomers Aston Villa on the opening day of the season before travelling to reigning champions Manchester City.

