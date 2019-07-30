Football

PSG's transfer window has been brilliant.

PSG's squad depth going into 2019/20 looks seriously impressive

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily criticised in recent years for their lavish spending in the transfer market.

Back in 2017, the Ligue 1 club completed the two most expensive signings in the history of football when they added Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to their forward line.

Even since then the big-money signings have, expectedly, dried up, leaving PSG without much squad depth.

In the Champions League, that has been heavily exposed, with Marquinhos having to deputise in central midfield for large parts of the 2018/19 campaign.

But this summer, Thomas Tuchel and the PSG hierarchy have worked hard to fix that issue and many more, leaving PSG with a very impressive squad going into the new season.

Below, we've highlighted PSG's strength in depth.

PSG's strength in depth

The signings of Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia have added some much-needed quality and depth to the midfield areas.

For too long, PSG were reliant on the fitness of Marco Verratti, a player prone to numerous injuries throughout a season.

Sarabia can also slot into the forward line when needed, with Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria providing the rest of the cover for the main front three.

At the back, the signing of Abdou Diallo means Tuchel now has five quality centre-backs he can call on.

PSG look well prepared for the new season

Diallo can also deputise at full-back if needed.

When you look at that squad, it's hard not to think that PSG will be one of the favourites for the Champions League next season.

Ligue 1's dominant force have added steel and experience, while maintaining their youthful and exciting core.

Only four players - Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Edinson Cavani and Di Maria - are over the age of 30.

Cavani is one of the few players over 30 at PSG

Even if Neymar does leave, this PSG side is prepared for the present and future.

