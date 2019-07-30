It's been a hectic summer transfer window in the Premier League.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, every manager has been looking to improve their squads in the hope of challenging for silverware.

Promoted side Aston Villa have been the most active, signing 10 players for a combined £115m, while Manchester City are currently second on £81m.

Leicester City (£76m), Manchester United (£65m) and Tottenham (£64m) are then the third, fourth and fifth highest spenders respectively.

Arsenal could soon jump to second, though, as they look to secure the £72m signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, which would take their summer spend to over £100m.

So much for a £45m budget, eh?

Unai Emery will be lauded by Arsenal fans if he manages to land Pepe, not to mention Kieran Tierney and a new centre-back.

One manager who's been relatively quiet in the transfer window is Jurgen Klopp, who hasn't felt a need to improve his Liverpool squad much.

He and Pep Guardiola are expected to go head-to-head once again for the Premier League title and ultimately it's all going to come down to who has the better tactics.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham may have something to say, too, after they finished third last campaign and reached the Champions League final.

There's also the race for the top four, while clubs like Wolves, Everton and Leicester City will be pushing for the top six.

And as with every Premier League season, there's guaranteed to be some managerial sackings along the way.

Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson is favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked in 2019/20, with Brighton's Graham Potter second and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer third.

However, we think it could be Newcastle's Steve Bruce that faces the axe first, as you can see below in our ranking of the Premier League's managers.

Here's the breakdown from 'tactical genius' to 'sacked before Christmas':

Tactical genius: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Top class: Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino, Nuno Espirito Santo

Solid: Brendan Rodgers, Marco Silva, Eddie Howe, Javi Garcia, Sean Dyche

Up-and-coming: Frank Lampard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Unproven: Ralph Hasenhuttl, Graham Potter, Chris Wilder, Daniel Farke, Dean Smith

Outdated: Roy Hodgson, Manuel Pellegrini

Sacked before Christmas: Steve Bruce

Those in the 'unproven' category are there because they've either never managed in the Premier League or haven't been in the Premier League very long.

The same can be said of Lampard and Solskjaer, of course, but the fact they're at two of the biggest clubs in England suggests there's more potential there.

And there can be no denying that Klopp and Guardiola are in a league of their own at the top of the managerial tree.