Conor McGregor is reportedly keen to fight Jorge Masvidal.

Conor McGregor responds to Dana White's comments on possible fight with Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor has responded angrily to Dana White's comments that Jorge Masvidal is "too big for him" to fight.

Gamebred recently stated that he wanted to break the Irishman's face, but the UFC president's recent comments have poured cold water on a possible fight being arranged between the two.

During a UFC 240 post-event news conference, White said: "Masvidal is too big for him. I think Masvidal is too big. Conor disagrees, so Conor was not happy that I said that Masvidal was too big for him."

White explained that McGregor made his feelings about the comments clear.

The former two-weight champion told White: "That pisses me off that you said he’s too big for me."

Despite the 31-year-old's abrasive comments, the UFC president remained firm on his stance regarding a fight between the two.

White said: "I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again: This guy will fight anybody, and I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not.

"I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.”

Although McGregor has spent most of his career at featherweight or lightweight, the Irishman has competed twice at welterweight. Both fights were against bitter rival Nate Diaz, with McGregor winning one and losing the other.

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Press Conference

Masvidal's last two wins came against Darren Till and Ben Askren. The American's fight against Askren was particularly noteworthy after Gamebred delivered a vicious knockout in under five seconds.

After these impressive performances, Masvidal stated that he either wanted a title fight or to face McGregor in a big-money fight. The 34-year-old said: "I want McGregor.

"I want to break his face. I think that's an easy paycheck. He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don't see it going his way if I'm honest with you."

After White's recent comments, however, Masvidal may have to hope for a title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman instead.

