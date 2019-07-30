Manchester City will win the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

That’s according to a new BT Sport supercomputer, which has attempted to script the entire 2019/20 season before a ball has even been kicked.

BT say that “Leading data scientists and real-time sports analysis experts Squawka, have analysed football data from Opta, and hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, to script the 19/20 season including Premier League winners, UEFA Champions League winners, the top goal scorers,

relegation candidates and other notable storylines.”

They’ve released an incredible detailed 74-page document showing the results of their simulations.

Not only have they predicted the final Premier League table, but they’ve also predicted the Golden Boot winner, every single scoreline from all 380 Premier League matches, as well as the entire Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

So, what is going to happen over the next nine months? Let’s take a look:

Premier League:

So, Man City win the league once again - this time with 94 points, six clear of Liverpool. Tottenham finish third with Chelsea in fourth, just one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United.

At the bottom, Sheffield United, Norwich and Newcastle are relegated.

Mohamed Salah wins the Golden Boot for a third consecutive season with 29 goals, scoring five more than Harry Kane, six more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero, 12 more than Raheem Sterling and 13 more than Alexandre Lacazette.

The study also includes assists with Sterling taking that accolade with 13 to his name. Alex Iwobi (11), Bernardo Silva (11), Mesut Ozil (11), Trent Alexander-Arnold (11) and Christian Eriksen (10) make up the top six.

Champions League:

Real Madrid return to winning ways as far as the Champions League is concerned, beating Bayern Munich 3-2 in the final.

Chelsea and Liverpool crashed out at the quarter-final stage to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Man City also lost to Real, losing 5-7 on aggregate at the last-16 stage.

As for Tottenham, they dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

However, they managed to win Europe’s lesser competition by beating Man United in the final.

United had previous beaten Arsenal in the last-16, the same stage Wolves had lost to eventual winners Spurs.

And there we have it.

Of course, BT Sport’s system isn’t going to get everything right but they believe they’ve used the most advanced data possible to get it a good crack.

Here is their explanation behind the methodology of the script:

"BT has brought together the biggest brains in sports data, analysis and machine learning to write an artificial intelligence (AI) driven script for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

"Leading data scientists, in partnership with Squawka, have analysed the world’s foremost football data from Opta and hosted on Google Cloud Platform.

"Using machine learning* (ML), the system calculated the relative strengths of each team rating attacking strength (goals) and defensive solidity (goals conceded) based on historic data from thousands of matches over previous seasons.

"It then worked out the probability of every conceivable scoreline for all future games – home and away – as well as goalscorers and assist makers.

"Random events that could occur during a season – such as injuries and player transfers - were simulated to give an even more accurate set of predictions. Finally, the data was brought to life in an action-packed script - telling the story of the season for every team, adding data visualisation to dramatise the key stats."

Check out the online version of the entire 'Script' HERE