We might as well crown Cristiano Ronaldo as the King of Europe.

Seriously, the man has made a habit of winning the Champions League over the last six years and became the first player to ever win 10 UEFA competitions this summer.

Ronaldo has won Europe's biggest prize on five occasions (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), bagged the UEFA Nations League this year and the UEFA European Championships in 2016.

Throw three UEFA Super Cups (2014, 2016, 2017) into the mix and you have yourself a continental trophy cabinet that even legends of the game can't match.

And it's testament to Ronaldo's European ambitions that he moved to Juventus last summer in an attempt to win them a first Champions League title since 1996.

Barcelona's CL struggles

It wasn't to be for them last season after defeat to Ajax, but Ronaldo - and specifically Real Madrid - still boast an astonishing record since their rivals Barcelona last won.

The Blaugrana were last crowned European champions back in 2015 and recent collapses against AS Roma and Liverpool have seen them mocked for their failings.

What's more, Barcelona have also shelled out some ridiculous money in their quest to change things and that's something Ronaldo himself picked up on this week.

Ronaldo on Barcelona's spending

During an interview Marca, the Portuguese said: "It's always Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona's year, but only one team can win the Champions League.

"Take Barcelona as an example, they've spent so much money in the last five years but haven't won the Champions League. It's not how it works.

"Juve have reinforced really well and are a team who always fight to win, but there are a lot of factors. Juventus will win it, if it's not this year then hopefully it'll be next. They have all the ingredients."

Oof, that's got to hurt for Lionel Messi and Barcelona fans.

Per Transfermarkt, the Blaugrana have shelled out £824.72 million since their triumph in Berlin with the arrivals of players like Antoine Griezmann sending expenditure through the ceiling.

By comparison, Real Madrid have 'only' spent approximately £565.88 million in that time and that's including the hefty summer buy of Eden Hazard this summer.

That considered, it doesn't exactly look ideal that Barcelona haven't won a single Champions League trophy in that time when Real have bagged themselves a trio of them.

We have no doubt that Ronaldo simply means his comment flippantly, but it will certainly drive a thorn into the side of Barcelona by ringing so true. Bring on the new season so we can find out!

