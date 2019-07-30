WWE

Paul Heyman.

Last night's Monday Night Raw was the most 'Paul Heyman-influenced' episode to date

Vince McMahon made one of the biggest shake-ups in recent WWE history last month with the placement of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff into major creative roles on WWE programming.

Heyman and Bischoff were both once the rivals of McMahon, and then in 2003 were rivalling each other as GM's of SmackDown and Raw.

But 16 years later they would be opposing each other once again in the same role, just on different brands.

It was revealed that Heyman and Bischoff would become the Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown respectively, which would make them the highest rank of the creative team of each show, bar McMahon himself.

Whilst Bischoff is still working his way into the role, Heyman is said to have started weeks ago and things have been heating up on Monday nights.

The stage-breaking stunt between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on the July 1 episode was thought to have something to do with Heyman, but that was just the start of his involvements.

And F4Wonline.com have reported that last night's episode was the one that Heyman has been the most involved in to date, per WrestlingInc.

The most hands-on episode of Raw that Paul Heyman has been involved in so far saw Gallows & Anderson capture the Tag titles

It would make a ton of sense considering there was a lot of positivity surrounding the action that occurred.

That included Brock Lesnar's brutal assault of Seth Rollins, a title change with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships and a gauntlet match which saw the likes of Cesaro, Ricochet and Andrade strut their stuff.

Vince did say during the Quarter Two reports that WWE will remain PG but will become 'edgier', so we are in to receive the best of both worlds.

And with Heyman's track record of having a creative mind, Raw should have no problems getting back on the right foot going forward, and we might see the ratings creep up should the fans see some positive movements.

