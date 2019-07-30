Football

Zinedine Zidane will be available to use as an ICON of FIFA 20.

Zinedine Zidane officially named as the final FIFA 20 cover star

Zinedine Zidane has been named as the final cover star of FIFA 20.

The Real Madrid manager will front the Ultimate Edition of the game, with Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard the other two cover stars.

Zidane will also be available to use as an ICON in the upcoming game, much to the delight of fans.

EA Sports will reveal the full list of ICONs tomorrow, with plenty more exciting stars set to be included.

Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright and Ronald Koeman have already been named as new additions to the 90-man ICON list for FIFA 20's Ultimate Team mode.

Zidane is an addition to the game that FIFA players have craved for many years now.

The Frenchman is one of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game and it seems wrong not having him available alongside the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele on the game.

Zidane will be an ICON in FIFA 20

Zidane will be handed three different ICON cards in the game, with each representing a different stage of his career.

The highest rated of those will likely be in the very high 90s.

Better start praying for that pack luck, FIFA fans!

