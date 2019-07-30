Max Verstappen would beat Lewis Hamilton if the two rivals were both racing for Mercedes, according to Nico Rosberg.

After claiming victory at the chaotic German Grand Prix over the weekend, Verstappen moved to within 22 points behind second-placed Valtteri Bottas, who is one place above him in second in the drivers’ standings.

Current world champion Hamilton remains top of the leaderboard with 225 points from a total of 11 races this season.

The Dutch driver's win on the Hockenheimring track was his second of this season with the Red Bull driver the only non-Mercedes man to win a race.

And it seems Rosberg believes the 21-year-old is the best driver on today’s grid and would beat British driver Hamilton in equal machinery.

Rosberg took to his YouTube channel after the German Grand Prix to publicly praise Verstappen, saying: “It is already his second win of the season and he is only 22 points from Bottas in a Mercedes.

“He is well ahead of the Ferraris, who generally have a better car than Verstappen.

“He is incredible this year, he is doing very well this season and is currently only 61 points behind Lewis. That is quite impressive halfway through the season.”

The German also included on his channel that he is impressed with Verstappen’s performances throughout the campaign, and at the age of 21, he continues to rise in the drivers’ standings throughout the Formula 1 season.

“Verstappen had a huge race pace, did everything well and fully deserved this victory.

“It is already his second win of the season. He is only 22 points from Bottas only in a Mercedes car.

“It is unbelievable, he is really nailed this season and is only 61 points behind Lewis even at the moment.

“That is pretty damn impressive halfway through the season.”

His rise in the sport has linked him to a future move to partner Hamilton at his current team Mercedes.

Rosberg added: “If they were to drive the same car, I think Verstappen would be in front of Hamilton in the championship right now.

“Although this weekend’s lower score (of Hamilton) also has to do with that.

“Verstappen is simply the best at the moment driver in Formula 1.

“It is very impressive what he shows, the Netherlands is going crazy, and they are still celebrating in the stands.

“It is beautiful to see and that is what we simply want.”