It's incredible to think at the age of 44, Rey Mysterio is still flying about in WWE doing things he was doing 20 years ago.

The injuries may have come in recent years but since his return to WWE full-time in September last year, we've seen the Mysterio of old in patches.

After overcoming a shoulder problem picked up at Money In The Bank, Mysterio returned earlier this month and stated he was going to win back the U.S. Title he never really lost.

Try as he might, it hasn't happened yet, but on Monday Night Raw last night he was given the chance to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the belt - but he had to get through a gauntlet match which included Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Andrade and Ricochet.

Mysterio got through the first two before facing his former adversary Andrade in the third match, and he's had plenty of incredible bouts with El Idolo in 2018 and earlier in 2019.

Andrade was too much for the Master of the 619 though, finishing off the tired former world champion with a Hammerlock DDT to advance to the final match.

But Andrade showed extreme disrespect after the match by tearing open Mysterio's sacred mask, and he could've gone even further if Ricochet didn't save him.

It wouldn't be the first time that Mysterio's mask has been torn or attempted to be removed in WWE.

Eddie Guerrero was the first to do it in a brutal assault on his friend in 2005, and Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have all done the same thing.

Mysterio told Sarah Schrieber backstage after the match that he had two goals in mind - to regain the U.S. Championship and make Andrade pay for what he did, which means a match is definitely coming.

And it's led to speculation that a Mask v Hair match could be happening at SummerSlam, which would be a pretty big deal for both men.

Of course it would mean more for Mysterio to lose his mask, which is a part of his culture, but Andrade has a great head of hair and he would look incredibly different with a shaven head.