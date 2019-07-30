According to @TalkMMA, Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo 2 is in the works for the upcoming UFC 244 event.

The scheduled date is for November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be close to four years since the two UFC fighters previously met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

And it looks like the pair will meet once again in the Octagon, but this time, the potential bout is rumoured to be taking place at lightweight.

"A source tells me that Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo 2 is being rumoured for #UFC244 at MSG," the tweet reads.

"UFC was looking to resign Aldo. Conor was the bait that reeled him in. Not to mention, Conor has to get back into the good graces of the NYSAC. Has some making up to do."

McGregor was victorious when the pair both met in their last fight and knocked out Aldo sensationally after just 13 seconds at UFC 194 to win the featherweight title in December 2015.

The Irishman, 27, beat the long-time champion to secure the fastest ever knockout in a UFC title fight and was Aldo’s first defeat in 10 years after winning 18 straight fights prior to the pair meeting.

If the rumours are true and the fight is to take place, it looked like Aldo had rekindled his best form following back-to-back victories over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

However, the South American last fought on May 11 in a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski. But, since his defeat, the 32-year-old has pledged his long-term future to the sport and has signed a new seven-fight deal with the UFC.

His rumoured opponent McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since his devastating defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Nevertheless, he is desperate to return to the famed Octagon and defeat the legendary Brazilian.

His teammate has even claimed a fight by the end of the year “is realistic”.

"(A fight by the end of the year) is realistic," said Peter Queally, who trains with McGregor at Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin.

"He's been struggling a little bit with a hand injury, which has been well documented in the media, so it's hard to tell, but it's definitely realistic that he will fight by the end of the year.

"If he wants to fight by the end of the year, he will fight by the end of the year”.