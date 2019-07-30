Reality TV show has already taken its toll as runner-up Tommy Fury now has more Instagram followers than his brother Tyson Fury.

Most wouldn’t have heard of Tommy Fury until his arrival on Love Island this summer, but the younger Fury brother is a professional boxer just like Tyson, who is more regarded in the sport as he is an undefeated heavyweight champion.

However, it seems that Tommy chose to enter Love Island wanting to escape his brother’s shadow, and after he was firstly confirmed to join the show at the beginning of June, he said: “I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

His current record includes two bouts and two victories, one coming by way of knockout.

The 20-year-old began his career against Jevgenijs Andrejevs, who he defeated via a points decision back in December 2018 inside the Manchester Arena.

In his most recent fight, he recorded a KO victory against Callum Ide in Leicester in March.

Just like boxing, he managed to go all the way to the final round of the reality TV show, but sadly fell short by coming runner-up with his now girlfriend Molly-Mae.

Following his departure off Love Island, it is clear to see Tommy Fury has escaped his brother’s shadow after eclipsing the amount of followers his brother Tyson has on Instagram.

The younger brother now has a whole 100,000 more followers than Tyson which shows how popular the show must be and how popular he was on the show.

With Tyson earning his followers from his boxing career and becoming one of the elite British heavyweights to ever enter the ring, will Tyson be looking at his brother’s Love Island journey to gain back the Fury Instagram followers title?