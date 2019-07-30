Boxing

.

Tommy Fury has more Instagram followers than brother Tyson after Love Island

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Reality TV show has already taken its toll as runner-up Tommy Fury now has more Instagram followers than his brother Tyson Fury.

Most wouldn’t have heard of Tommy Fury until his arrival on Love Island this summer, but the younger Fury brother is a professional boxer just like Tyson, who is more regarded in the sport as he is an undefeated heavyweight champion.

However, it seems that Tommy chose to enter Love Island wanting to escape his brother’s shadow, and after he was firstly confirmed to join the show at the beginning of June, he said: “I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

His current record includes two bouts and two victories, one coming by way of knockout.

The 20-year-old began his career against Jevgenijs Andrejevs, who he defeated via a points decision back in December 2018 inside the Manchester Arena.

In his most recent fight, he recorded a KO victory against Callum Ide in Leicester in March.

Just like boxing, he managed to go all the way to the final round of the reality TV show, but sadly fell short by coming runner-up with his now girlfriend Molly-Mae.

p1dh1k1bnl13asusumtkq728o7h.jpg

p1dh1k1qr1u1tnu46gs1thh1er1j.jpg

Following his departure off Love Island, it is clear to see Tommy Fury has escaped his brother’s shadow after eclipsing the amount of followers his brother Tyson has on Instagram.

The younger brother now has a whole 100,000 more followers than Tyson which shows how popular the show must be and how popular he was on the show.

With Tyson earning his followers from his boxing career and becoming one of the elite British heavyweights to ever enter the ring, will Tyson be looking at his brother’s Love Island journey to gain back the Fury Instagram followers title?

Topics:
Tyson Fury
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again