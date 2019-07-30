Michael Schumacher is continuing his long to recovery from the serious injuries he sustained in a skiing accident back in 2013.

The legendary Formula 1 driver hasn’t been seen in public since the time of the accident as the family have chosen to continue his recovery in private.

Jean Todt, the current FIA president and former boss of Ferrari, however, has recently revealed he watched F1 on TV with Schumacher.

He told Radio Monte-Carl, as per Independent: “I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.

“He does not give up and keeps fighting.”

Todt said that communicating with Schumacher will never be the same, but the family are still fighting and will continue to do so.

“His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was.

"Just because there's no longer the same communication as before.

"He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way.

"In the end, only positive thoughts help him.”

To pay tribute to Michael Schumacher’s legacy, his son Mick Schumacher drove the title winning Ferrari 2004 at Hockenheimring in Germany.

He took to the race track in between FP3 and qualifying for the 2019 German Grand Prix.

With that car, Michael Schumacher won 13 out of 18 races during the 2004 season, winning his seventh and final World Championship title.

Having stepped out of the car, Mick Schumacher said: “I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive.

“Obviously having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture. I just wanted to turn [the lights] myself and go out.

“Going out of the pitlane and coming into the pitlane I never lost a smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling! It was really cool.”