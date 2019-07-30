Paulo Dybala could become Manchester United’s star summer signing after the Juventus striker’s agent arrived in England to hold talks with the Premier League giants on Tuesday.

Dybala has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that Juve are keen to exchange the Argentina international for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is keen to leave United for Serie A, with both Juve and Inter Milan at the front of the queue to sign the Belgian striker.

Dybala, who turns 26 in November, is one of the highest-profile forwards in world football.

He was regarded as untransferable by Juve until recently, with the Italian outfit now determined to make Lukaku their main centre-forward.

This may be because Dybala only managed to score 10 goals in 42 games last season. Just five of those were netted in Serie A.

The season before that, though, Dybala enhanced his reputation by scoring a career-best 26 goals in 46 games.

The news that Dybala’s agent is now in talks with United comes courtesy of the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who works for Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Paulo Dybala’s agent is now in England to start talks about personal terms with Manchester United,” he tweeted late on Tuesday afternoon. “Juventus are waiting to understand the final decision of Dybala about his future; he’d like to stay but Man United will try to push.”

It’s also been reported - per beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri - that Dybala wants €10 million net per year from United.

Compare this to the €28m per year salary that Alexis Sanchez is currently earning and it seems a fair price.

Dybala, who joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, has also made 24 appearances for Argentina, scoring two goals.

A left-footed forward with excellent vision, Dybala is also an excellent set-piece taker.

He also enjoyed an excellent on-field relationship with Paul Pogba and the pair are good friends.

Signing Dybala may improve United’s chances of convincing the Frenchman to stay put in Manchester.