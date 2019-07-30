Football

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't feature against K League All Stars.

South Korean fans to sue after Cristiano Ronaldo misses friendly vs K League All Stars

South Korean fans were hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus took on the K League All Stars last Friday.

The Portuguese international went into the game not fully fit, meaning he started on the bench.

The South Korean crowd chanted Ronaldo's name throughout the match but to no avail.

In the closing stages and when they realised the 34-year-old would not take the field, they started booing and even started chanting Lionel Messi's name.

Of course, those in attendance were left incredibly frustrated that they had not watched the superstar play.

And, they have even more to be aggrieved as it has emerged that there was an agreement in place ensuring Ronaldo would play at least 45 minutes.

Robin Chang, CEO of Fasta, the company that organised the event, revealed that information after the game.

Chang said, per ESPN: "When I went to argue with [Pavel] Nedved, the vice president of Juventus, all he said was: 'I also wish Ronaldo ran, but he doesn't want to. Sorry, there's nothing I can do.' I was so frustrated."

Korean fans were left disappointed that Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play

And now a group of fans that attended the game have reached out to lawyer Kim Min-ki and plan to sue the match organisers following Ronaldo's no show.

They are seeking $59 per ticket and $847 each for the 'mental anguish'.

"Many purchased tickets to see Ronaldo," Kim said. "The Fasta publicised that the company had a deal with Juventus, which stipulated Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes and that Ronaldo would hold a fan signing event.

Thousands of Korean fans turned up to watch Ronaldo

"Normally in such cases, the plaintiffs will be refunded the price of the tickets, but I put this under a special case since the company -- through false advertising -- took advantage of the football star's fans.

"For now, we have two plaintiffs who sued the company, but I have been getting a lot of calls today and I assume there will be some 60,000 more.

"As for the mental anguish part, I'd like to say some of them are raucous fans -- the real avid fans. So for them it is very painful because they love Ronaldo and want to protect him, but they can't, given the situation."

