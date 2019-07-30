Ronaldinho has reportedly had 57 properties seized and both his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over unpaid fines and taxes.

According to claims from Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, the football legend was fined 9.5m reais (£2.06m) for illegally building a pier next to his house in the city of Porto Alegre.

Per the BBC, He is also being pursued by creditors seeking to recover another £1.69m in other debts.

Of the 57 properties seized by Brazilian authorities, 55 are in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and two are in Rio de Janeiro.

As Ronaldinho has Spanish citizenship from his time with Barcelona, the investigation has seen that confiscated, meaning he won't be able to leave Brazil.

It was in La Liga that the South American forward found his greatest success, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

In the prime of his career, many supporters and pundits argued that Ronaldinho was one of the best footballers of his generation.

The former World Player of the Year is not the only ex-Brazilian international facing financial problems.

Cafu, the man who captained his nation to World Cup glory in 2002, has had a number of his apartments seized by authorities, with his debts reported to be in the millions.

"It's my personal problem," Cafu had previously said, per Marca.

"I can give my properties, my car, my house, I can pay my debts how I want."

Ronaldinho is yet to comment on his financial issues, but these fines are likely to be just a drop in the ocean for the 39-year-old.

He has an estimated net worth of between £80 million and £100 million and it was recently reported that he charges around £150,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post.