Phil Jones was once regarded as the next big thing.

The Englishman started off his career at Blackburn before joining Manchester United for £16.5 million in 2011.

Sir Alex Ferguson even gave him the highest possible praise after a match in April 2013.

"Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player," he said, per ESPN.

"I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, not matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch.

"He has such a massive influence, with his instinct and reading of the game. He has a drive about him."

However, that statement seems rather comical now.

Jones has never really progressed at United and finds himself as a bit-part player.

He's more known for the comedy moments he produces rather than for his footballing ability.

And he managed to make United fans laugh once again against Norwegian side Kristiansund on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old started at centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof.

He found himself inside the opposition box after 10 minutes and Jones decided to channel his inner Cristiano Ronaldo by attempting an overhead kick.

But in typical Jones fashion, he completely fluffed his effort.

The centre-back's technique left a lot to be desired as he hardly made contact with the ball.

It ended up hitting his hand before going harmlessly wide.

Watch it below:

Never change, Phil.

Although he is often the target of criticism from United fans, at least he proves entertaining moments like this from time to time.

Jones' effort proved to be one of United's best chances of the first half, with the game level going into the break at 0-0.