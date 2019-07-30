Noah Solskjaer made his professional debut against his father's side on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was subbed on in the closing stages of Manchester United vs Kristiansund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the prospect of facing his son before the game.

"Well done to him but we’ll do as much as we can to stop him," he said, per the Evening Standard.

"Of course, it’s special for him that he’s been training with the first team for the last couple of weeks, he’s just been promoted.

"He’s had a tough couple of years with operations so he’s getting there."

The youngster was given a warm welcome when he took to the field.

What a proud day for the Solskjaer family.

Unfortunately for Noah, it was his father who would have been the happier of the two following the game.

The game was level for 90 minutes but Man United were given a late penalty.

Juan Mata was brought down in the box and he would brush himself down and score from the spot.

Despite the result, it was all smiles for both Noah and Ole after the game as the two posed for pictures.

Unlike his father, Noah is actually a centre-midfielder who looks up to Michael Carrick.

"I have a small role model in Michael Carrick," he said, per the BBC.

"In the beginning I started up front, but the longer it has gone on I have gone further back in the side.

"I'm now more of a number six in midfield than a number 10. It would be nice to get in the game. After seeing such big games, I've got used to it."

His manager, Christian Michelsen, has also outlined the differences between Noah and his father.

"While his father was more effective the closer he came to the box, Noah is more the one who sets up the attacks," he said.

"He has lots of skills and football understanding - Noah has gone to a good school. He and several of these youngsters have been with us for a while."