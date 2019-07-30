Nicolas Pepe is close to signing for Arsenal in what would be a sensational signing.

Arsenal and Lille agreed on a £72 million move on the weekend.

He arrived in London for his medical today and now leaked footage has emerged of him in an Arsenal shirt.

Watch it below:

Arsenal fans, it's actually happening.

He's set to be Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer.

They have already secured moves for William Saliba, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal's attack is set to be frightening next season.

Nicolas Pepe was brilliant in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 23 times in 41 games for Lille.

Add him to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal have one of the most feared attacking trios in the league.

Jose Fonte played with Pepe at Lille last season and he noted that Arsenal fans are 'in for a treat'.

"He’s incredible if he can reach the same level, which I believe he will, which he did with Lille last season then Arsenal fans will be very happy," he told talkSPORT, per the Metro.

"He is super quick, he has a left foot which is silky, one vs one he is second to none. ‘He finishes really good, he takes penalties, he takes free kicks, he is a very, very accomplished player and I think Arsenal fans will be in for a treat for sure."

