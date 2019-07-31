Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal involving forwards Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

This is according to Sky Italy, per Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, who understand that the deal will be finalised once United reach an agreement with Dybala over personal terms.

It was revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Dybala’s agent was in England to negotiate terms for his client.

The Argentina forward, whose preference was to stay in Turin this summer, reportedly wants €10 million net per year from the Red Devils.

Dybala is listening to what United offer and weighing up his options. Knowing that Juventus want to replace him may convince him to accept the move to Old Trafford.

That his friend and former teammate Paul Pogba is already at United may also persuade him to give the green light.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is willing to join Juventus, despite serious interest from Inter Milan.

This is according to the reliable Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.

Dybala has scored 57 goals in 128 matches for Juve since joining the Old Lady from Palermo in 2015.

Only 10 of those goals were netted last season, however, which may explain why the Italian giants are happy for him to leave.

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players," Old Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters when asked about Dybala after his side’s 1-0 win over Kristiansund.

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before. There's another ten days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

Dybala is a versatile striker, capable of playing on the right-hand side of attack - a weak area of United’s squad.

As the Evening Standard state, Dybala’s arrival would significantly strengthen that area of the pitch for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial would compete to become the club’s main centre-forward with Lukaku gone.

Dybala, though, can also play through the middle and may have his sights set on sealing Lukaku’s No. 9 shirt.