Manchester United's summer transfer window has been underwhelming.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised an overhaul during the final months of pre-season.

However, only two players have left and only two players have been signed: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

United fans have been frustrated with the club's lack of transfer activity.

But they could be about to do some business very soon.

Harry Maguire has long been linked with the club and there have been reports suggesting that Leicester and United are close to agreeing a fee for the England centre-back.

Paulo Dybala is another that could join the club before the end of the transfer window.

Juventus have their eyes set on signing Romelu Lukaku and are willing to offer the Argentine forward in return.

It's believed that Dybala's agent was in London on Tuesday to meet with United over a potential move.

Of course, it's a very exciting time for United fans given the recent news.

And some United fans are very confident that the club will be able to get the deals over the line.

Before United's victory over Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday, United fans were spotted in 'Maguire 5' and 'Dybala 21' shirts.

They are going to look very silly if United don't manage to secure their signings.

Even if Dybala does sign, the fan that got his name on the back of his shirt may regret it anyway.

The suppoter got the number 21 on the back of his shirt, but that number was recently given to Daniel James.

There's virtually no chance that Dybala will get the number if he does indeed arrive.

This isn't the first time a United fan has jumped the gun when it comes to a transfer, though.

United were heavily linked with Dutch defender Mattihjs de Ligt earlier on in the window.

One United fan decided he was going to get a 'De Ligt 5' shirt, only for the youngster to sign for Juventus a couple of weeks later.

That particular fan must regret their decision now.

Solskjaer confirmed after the win against Kristiansund that United are indeed hoping to make a few signings before the end of the transfer window.

“I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players," he said, per the Manchester Evening News.

"But of course we’re working on one or two cases, as I’ve said before. There’s another ten days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."