SmackDown Live ended on a huge cliff-hanger last night - and it involved Roman Reigns.

SummerSlam is just around the corner in less than two weeks and the card has been pulled together mostly during the televised shows in the last few days.

In the last few days we've seen AJ Styles v Ricochet made for the United States Championship, Sami Zayn and Aleister Black announced to go one-on-one and Dolph Ziggler will take on an old adversary in The Miz.

But there's still no match for Roman, and it looked like we were to find out on SmackDown who he was challenging at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

It would look a bit odd if The Big Dog had no match at one of the biggest events and if he's not in the title picture, he needs a strong feud considering he's one of the top babyfaces in WWE.

We never got to find out who Reigns would be challenging in Toronto though.

Instead, he was involved in a cliffhanger end to SmackDown that seemed very rushed and seemed very unrealistic.

As camera shots showed Reigns approaching Kayla Braxton backstage for his reveal, a large amount of equipment was seen to be falling on him and it looked like he had been crushed under the debris.

There was lots of panic backstage but just seconds later, Reigns emerged from under the equipment completely unscathed and not hurt at all, with no marks on him.

Reigns seemed disturbed but we left SmackDown Live with a lot more questions than answers.

Who set Reigns up to be almost decapitated? Who was Reigns going to challenge for a match at SummerSlam? How did Reigns not even have a mark on him after so much equipment seemingly fell on him?

It looks like we find out what happens next week instead, but with Vince McMahon apparently ordering a complete re-write of the whole SmackDown show just a few hours before the start time, it wouldn't be a surprise if this segment was hastily thrown in at the end with no thinking behind it.