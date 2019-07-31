What a summer it is turning into for Arsenal.

With reports circulating that the club had a laughable £40 million to spend on new transfers followed by a failed bid to sign Wilfried Zaha, it looked like it was going to be a rather forgettable off-season at the Emirates.

However, the last two weeks have painted a completely different picture, with new signings flying through the doors at the north London club.

Dani Ceballos and William Saliba were announced on the same day last week and now marquee signing Nicolas Pepe is set to be confirmed this week.

Arsenal fans have been on cloud nine since the news broke that the 22-goal Ivorian will sign for £72 million from French club Lille.

However, the news could be about to get even sweeter for the Gunners faithful with reports emerging that they have finally made a breakthrough in their negotiations for Celtic fullback, Kieran Tierney.

Talks had stagnated after Celtic refused to budge on the structure of the £25 million deal Arsenal were offering.

Now though, according to the Metro, Unai Emery’s side have revised their offer, proposing a larger fee be paid upfront.

Tierney has told the Scottish champions of his desire to to play in the Premier League and would be welcome reinforcement to a questionable Arsenal backline.

Their defence was undoubtedly their achilles heel last season and Emery will be hoping the signing of Tierney will make a world of difference.

Celtic are reportedly satisfied with the revised payment structure leaving Arsenal on the verge of completing yet another stellar summer signing.

Former teammate and PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk thinks the 22-year-old has exaclty what it take to do the business in the English game.

He said: “It is not an easy step to make and you have to play well to do it but he has the qualities. Kieran made his debut against Dundee when I was at Celtic.

“I scored a free-kick up there and then he came on and helped us get the win.

“You could tell he was a good player who would do well.”

After a few years out of the promised land that is the Champions League, could the Gunners be set to come storming back into the Premier League top four?

It’s going to be quite a season.