Dolph Ziggler and The Miz are officially set to go one-on-one at SummerSlam in less than two weeks time... or are they?

The two men are long-term rivals, and they recently renewed their dislike for each other on an episode of Miz TV on Raw.

They've had so many matches down the years, and who can forget their great feud in 2016 on SmackDown where Ziggler put his career on the line?

Back then though, The Miz was the smug heel and Ziggler the fan favourite, but now it's very-much roles reversed.

Ziggler returned to WWE back in May with a vengeance after going AWOL for four months, and stated that Kofi Kingston's success 'should've been him', and some fans have already become bored of his character.

Miz meanwhile continues to entertain as a crowd-pleaser and has proven that he can play both a face and a heel in the long run.

However all may not be as it seem in regards to their SummerSlam match.

Dave Meltzer has reported on F4WOnline.com that the announcement is a 'red herring', and the match won't actually take place, per WrestlingInc.

This fits in with his report last week on Ziggler having a SummerSlam match, that wasn't against Miz or Shawn Michaels, who he Superkicked on SmackDown last week.

And with the increasing mentions of his name in his promos, it looks like Ziggler may face the legendary Goldberg instead.

Ziggler has called out the WWE Hall of Famer several times on television for his showing at Super ShowDown - and why would he do that if he wasn't going to face him?

Goldberg did say last month he wanted to right the wrongs from Saudi Arabia, and going against a younger talent like Ziggler instead of another old-timer could be what he needs.

Obviously nothing is set in stone, but it would be strange if Goldberg did not appear to wrestle now with the ever-increasing name drops and dissing from the Show-Off.