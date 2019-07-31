Sometimes in football, a story comes along that simply leaves you stunned.

But when it comes to Clinton N'Jie's social media failure, 'stunned' is simply not a powerful enough descriptor.

That's because the former Tottenham striker, who recently secured a move to Dynamo Moscow, accidentally streamed a sex tape of himself on social media.

Yes, it really did happen.

The video has, of course, been deleted, but N'Jie has been forced to apologise for his actions and his excuse is just brilliant.

As quoted by Orange.fr, N'Jie said: “I’m sorry, I had drunk too much. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

Surely that's the greatest ever excuse from a footballer, right?

How do you go from wanting to read the news to streaming your own sex tape? Madness.

N'Jie is bound to be the butt of the jokes in the Dynamo Moscow dressing room for the foreseeable future.

The Cameroonian striker spent two years at Spurs between 2015 and 2017, making just eight Premier League appearances without scoring.

His move to Marseille in 2017 didn't help turn his fortunes around, scoring just three times in 2018/19.

Can he find the back of the next regularly in Russia? It's not a certainty, but he should probably work on using his phone properly first...