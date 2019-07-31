Football

Clinton N'Jie has had some explaining to do....

Ex-Spurs striker Clinton N'Jie apologises after live streaming his sex tape on social media

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sometimes in football, a story comes along that simply leaves you stunned.

But when it comes to Clinton N'Jie's social media failure, 'stunned' is simply not a powerful enough descriptor.

That's because the former Tottenham striker, who recently secured a move to Dynamo Moscow, accidentally streamed a sex tape of himself on social media.

Yes, it really did happen.

The video has, of course, been deleted, but N'Jie has been forced to apologise for his actions and his excuse is just brilliant.

As quoted by Orange.fr, N'Jie said: “I’m sorry, I had drunk too much. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

Surely that's the greatest ever excuse from a footballer, right?

How do you go from wanting to read the news to streaming your own sex tape? Madness.

N'Jie is bound to be the butt of the jokes in the Dynamo Moscow dressing room for the foreseeable future.

N'Jie has been forced to apologise

The Cameroonian striker spent two years at Spurs between 2015 and 2017, making just eight Premier League appearances without scoring.

His move to Marseille in 2017 didn't help turn his fortunes around, scoring just three times in 2018/19.

Can he find the back of the next regularly in Russia? It's not a certainty, but he should probably work on using his phone properly first...

Topics:
Football
Clinton N Jie
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again