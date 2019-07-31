Manchester United are closing in on a sensational swap deal that would see Paulo Dybala join the club and Romelu Lukaku leave for Juventus.

Lukaku has become a source of frustration for United fans over the past year and he only managed 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season.

He's reportedly keen on a move to Juventus and should the deal go through, United will be getting one of the world's best players in return.

Dybala, 25, has long been regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and would add some much-needed class going forward at Old Trafford.

It's claimed the Argentine would prefer to stay at Juventus, but a €10m-per-year wage packet would be enough to convince him to leave.

One factor that could work in United's favour is that they have Paul Pogba, who is a former teammate of Dybala's at Juve.

Another is that club legend Patrice Evra also used play alongside Dybala - and it sounds like the recently-retired left-back has been working his magic.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (see below), Evra has been on the phone to the Argentina striker convincing him to join United by singing the club's praises.

Uncle Pat just turned into Agent Pat.

United fans ought to be very excited about the idea of Dybala joining their attacking line, not least because of how versatile he is.

Dybala can play on both wings, up front and in the No.10 role, but it's very likely that he'll want Lukaku's No.9 role.

Should that happen, Dybala up top with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to his left and right respectively is a mouthwatering prospect.