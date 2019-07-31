WWE

Trish Stratus has accepted Charlotte Flair's SummerSlam challenge.

Trish Stratus officially accepted Charlotte Flair's challenge for a match at SummerSlam

It's amazing to think in just four main roster years, Charlotte Flair has captured the Women's Championship a mammoth eight times, not to mention one run with the Divas Title.

It speaks volumes of how WWE sees her, and her success isn't just to do with the family name.

She may be a Flair, but Charlotte may very well be the most naturally gifted and athletic female to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Charlotte has pretty much faced everyone there is to face on the current roster, and she's had so many title opportunities down the years that a break was needed from a challenge for the Raw or SmackDown Women's Title.

After taking some time away from the ring, Flair returned to action two weeks ago with a victory over Liv Morgan, but she had no match scheduled for SummerSlam.

She's got one now though and she will be facing a WWE Hall of Famer.

Flair promised that the opponent she would be facing would end up being better than a match for the blue brand's title between Bayley and Ember Moon, and when Trish Stratus was announced for SmackDown this week, you could see what was about to happen.

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus came face-to-face on SmackDown Live

When Jerry Lawler asked Trish if she ever wanted to come back for one last match, she admitted that she always wants to wrestle, but she also wants to be a mother.

But Flair showed disregard for this and said the Canadian was using motherhood as an excuse to avoid her.

Everyone knows in WWE when your children are brought into the equation, things get personal, and Stratus on the spot just had to accept Flair's challenge.

It was rumoured last week that WWE were talking to Stratus about a return in her home city, and that has proven to be true all along.

15 Women's Championships between them, a Hall of Fame ring and two huge legacies - it's going to be a must-see match on August 11.

