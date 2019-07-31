Real Madrid find themselves in a serious spot of bother right now.

Despite spending around €300m this summer, Los Blancos are in horrendous form and have shown zero signs of improvement in pre-season.

Eden Hazard has been criticised for his lacklustre fitness and performances, while the likes of Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy are already on the treatment table.

Zinedine Zidane is also being questioned over his treatment of Gareth Bale, while the manager also appears to be phasing out James Rodriguez.

When your team is scrapping for any positives, treating players in such a manner isn't exactly advised.

And the stats behind Zidane's return so far paint a pretty horrendous picture.

In his 21 games since returning to the hot-seat, Real Madrid have won just seven times - a 33% win ratio.

During that time, Los Blancos have only managed 30 goals and have shipped 39 the other way.

Seven of those came courtesy of Atletico Madrid when they hammered Zidane's side 7-3 in pre-season.

But even without that septet of strikes from Diego Simeone's side, Real have still conceded more than they have scored.

When you have the likes of Karim Benzema, Isco, Bale, Hazard, Vinicius Junior and more, that stat is simply unacceptable.

To put it simply, the club have issues in every department right now.

And who's to say they're going to be fixed anytime soon?

The defence is a mess and unless Eder Militao strolls into the team and starts performing like a prime Paolo Maldini, they're going to keep leaking goals.

As for going forward, they need the real Hazard to show up and for Benzema to rediscover his shooting boots.

Or maybe just give Bale some minutes, Zinedine?