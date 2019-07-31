WWE

Vince McMahon.

WWE will reportedly be quietly ending the Wild Card Rule in the near future

Vince McMahon is always full of bright ideas, unfortunately though some of his recent ones haven't really worked for him.

The Chairman of WWE decided at some point last month that he no longer wanted matches to go on during commercial breaks.

This meant a flurry of two-out-of-three falls matches, elimination matches and interferences turning singles matches into tag team bouts.

But on Monday Night Raw this week wrestling during commercials finally returned to the delight of fans around the world.

The other not-well-received decision that McMahon made was the Wild Card Rule back in May.

Just weeks after the Superstar Shake-up, Vince decided that a few superstars from each brand could appear on the other brand every week, but it spiralled out of control and there ended up being pretty much no brand split.

With SmackDown moving to FOX in October, there is absolutely no chance they will want to share their superstars with Raw on the USA Network, which means Roman Reigns will be staying on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has been prominent on both brands since the Wild Card Rule

That is why it'll come as no surprise to anyone that the Wild Card Rule is set to end very soon indeed.

According to Tom Colohue of Sports Keeda, FOX and USA Network both want a clear brand split, as do new Executive Directors Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff.

And with Survivor Series seemingly retaining the Raw v SmackDown theme, the split is needed to make sure we see some different and unique matches.

A source close to Colohue has indicated that there's no big announcement, but they are just 'quietly' going to wrap the Wild Card Rule up behind the scenes.

The same source stated that many people want it to end, and that ranges from superstars to sponsors to management.

There's definitely going to be a lot of happy faces when superstars go back to their brands and stay there.

We may now see a lot of people who haven't been given a chance this year - the likes of AOP, Buddy Murphy, the Kabuki Warriors - now get their time to shine when superstars can't just show up on both brands.

Vince McMahon
SmackDown
WWE

