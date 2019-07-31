Romelu Lukaku to Juventus, with Paulo Dybala coming the other way?

It’s every Manchester United fan’s dream.

And the sensational exchange could very well happen, with Sky Italy reporting that a swap deal involving Dybala and Lukaku has been agreed in principle by the two clubs.

“They say it now needs an agreement between United and Dybala for the deal to go ahead,” according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Dybala would significantly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He’s a class player who would add the creativity in attack that they are desperate for.

And Lukaku wouldn’t be missed at Old Trafford after struggling to justify his £75 million price tag.

The Belgian scored 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Man United last season.

Ronaldo wants Lukaku at Juventus

But his wretched first touch is set to be something that Juventus have to deal with.

Yet according to the Daily Mail, there’s a great deal of excitement in Turin about Lukaku’s potential arrival.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo has endorsed it, pushing Juventus to complete a deal for the striker.

Did you not see Lukaku trying to control the ball last season, Ronnie?

Still, if Juventus believe the 26-year-old will be a hit for them then fair enough.

The Mail write: “The Italian champions are reshaping their forward line and see Lukaku's relative youth at 26 as a vital ingredient for their future plans with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain over 30.

“They see Lukaku as a real market opportunity as well as one who will work well as the central pivot in a 4-3-3.

“Juventus value Lukaku's capacity for sacrifice and believe he would dovetail well with Ronaldo.

“They consider him as a young Mandzukic due to his strength and ability to find the back of the net.”

It's a move that seems to suit all parties.