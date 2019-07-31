Football

.

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing Juventus to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku to Juventus, with Paulo Dybala coming the other way?

It’s every Manchester United fan’s dream.

And the sensational exchange could very well happen, with Sky Italy reporting that a swap deal involving Dybala and Lukaku has been agreed in principle by the two clubs.

“They say it now needs an agreement between United and Dybala for the deal to go ahead,” according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Dybala would significantly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He’s a class player who would add the creativity in attack that they are desperate for.

And Lukaku wouldn’t be missed at Old Trafford after struggling to justify his £75 million price tag.

The Belgian scored 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Man United last season.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

Ronaldo wants Lukaku at Juventus

But his wretched first touch is set to be something that Juventus have to deal with.

Yet according to the Daily Mail, there’s a great deal of excitement in Turin about Lukaku’s potential arrival.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo has endorsed it, pushing Juventus to complete a deal for the striker.

Did you not see Lukaku trying to control the ball last season, Ronnie?

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

Still, if Juventus believe the 26-year-old will be a hit for them then fair enough.

The Mail write: “The Italian champions are reshaping their forward line and see Lukaku's relative youth at 26 as a vital ingredient for their future plans with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain over 30.

“They see Lukaku as a real market opportunity as well as one who will work well as the central pivot in a 4-3-3. 

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

“Juventus value Lukaku's capacity for sacrifice and believe he would dovetail well with Ronaldo.

“They consider him as a young Mandzukic due to his strength and ability to find the back of the net.”

It's a move that seems to suit all parties.

Topics:
Football
Paulo Dybala
Juventus
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again