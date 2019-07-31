Many football fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland tune in to watch Spanish football when they can.

There's nothing better than capping off a Saturday or Sunday of Premier League action than with some La Liga.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are, of course, the big draws for viewers, but you also have Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and many, many more.

Before last season, Sky Sports was always the destination for fans of La Liga and the home of El Clasico.

That all changed when Eleven Sports came in and bought the rights for three years.

However, the online platform failed to attract enough subscribers, with Premier Sports and ITV showing La Liga games towards the end of the 2018/19 season.

But now, no company has purchased the rights to show La Liga in 2019/20.

The deadline was July 25, but no bids were made, meaning there is a real possibility that no Spanish football will be available to watch in the UK or Ireland.

“After assessing all bids and required additional documentation from participating bidders, La Liga has declared the tender null and void because no satisfactory bids were received,” Joris Evers, head of communications for La Liga, said, per Football Espana.

“La Liga thanks all participants in the tender for their interest and shall inform soon about next steps.”

No more El Clasicos, no more Lionel Messi masterclasses and no chance for Chelsea fans to check how Eden Hazard is doing at Real Madrid.

The La Liga season kicks off on August 16 and there is still a chance that a company can win the rights before then.

But for now, the future of Spanish football on English and Irish TV is well and truly up in the air. Sad times.