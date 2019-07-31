Football

Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala is asking for £350k per week to sign for Manchester United

It looks like it could actually be happening Manchester United fans - Paulo Dybala is on his way to Old Trafford.

To sweeten the deal even further, king of the first touch Romelu Lukaku will be shipped out in the opposite direction as United look to complete quite a shrewd bit of business.

Lukaku’s future has been the subject of speculation all summer long with Inter Milan said to be leading the race for his signature.

However, with just days to go in the transfer window it seems Juventus have snapped up the big Belgian after dangling Dybala in front of the Red Devils’ top brass as a makeweight in the deal.

Unsurprisingly, United fans are absolutely cock-a-hoop about the potential deal with Lukaku never quite proving himself to be the ruthless hitman they so desired.

Dybala, on the other hand, will provide an entirely different dimension to the side going forward, with his creativity and vision set to play a big role in United’s attack next season.

The deal is far from cut and dry though.

With personal terms still to be thrashed out between the two parties a report that emerged in the Daily Mail could be of some concern for those hoping to see Dybala in a United shirt soon.

That is because the Argentinean is apparently demanding a massive pay increase that would see United having to pay him a figure of around £350 000 per week.

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

That would see his yearly earnings sky rocket from his current £6.5 million to a staggering £9 million per year.

That is far more than United were initially hoping to pay and could prove to be a sticking point in the on-going negotiations.

Dybala would become the second highest player in the league alongside Mesut Ozil if he gets his way, but would still be quite far behind Alexis Sanchez who rakes in an eye-watering £500 000 per week.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-GENOA-JUVENTUS

It is quite a demand coming from someone thus far unproven in the Premier League but, if United can get the deal across the line, he could prove to be quite a signing.

If moves for Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes come to fruition as well, United could be a force to be reckoned with in the coming months.

Watch this space.

