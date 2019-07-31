Is there no end to the Gareth Bale saga?

It's become abundantly clear that the Welshman wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and last week it looked like he had found a way out.

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning came calling with an offer Bale simply couldn't refuse: a £1m-per-week salary.

Bale inevitably said yes and after a deal was agreed between Real and Suning, he flew out to China to complete the transfer.

However, Real president Florentino Perez soon got involved and told Suning the move was off unless they stumped up a fee for Bale.

No explanation was given to Bale, nor any kind of reassurances over his future at Real, leaving him absolutely furious.

So furious, in fact, that he was reportedly too upset to fly to Munich for Real's game against former club Tottenham in the Aldi Cup on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane - who has also made it clear he wants to get rid of Bale - put the 30-year-old's absence down to 'not feeling well'.

"He didn't travel with us because he just didn't feel well," said Zidane. "The doctors said it would be better if he stayed in Madrid.

"He trains there. It was a decision that was made between the medical department, me and him. And that's it."

Real lost the game 1-0 to add to their pre-season woes, but it turns out that Bale might not have been so 'unwell' as Zidane made out.

Incredibly, he was caught by Spanish outlet El Confidencial playing golf at the EXACT same time as the Real vs Tottenham game.

Someone's been telling porky pies...

It speaks volumes that Bale would rather play golf than for Real against Spurs, who have expressed interest in signing him on loan this summer.

At this point it would just be best for everyone if Bale and Real part ways.