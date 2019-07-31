Football

.

Gareth Bale was playing golf while Real Madrid were losing to Tottenham

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Is there no end to the Gareth Bale saga?

It's become abundantly clear that the Welshman wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and last week it looked like he had found a way out.

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning came calling with an offer Bale simply couldn't refuse: a £1m-per-week salary.

Bale inevitably said yes and after a deal was agreed between Real and Suning, he flew out to China to complete the transfer.

However, Real president Florentino Perez soon got involved and told Suning the move was off unless they stumped up a fee for Bale.

No explanation was given to Bale, nor any kind of reassurances over his future at Real, leaving him absolutely furious.

So furious, in fact, that he was reportedly too upset to fly to Munich for Real's game against former club Tottenham in the Aldi Cup on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane - who has also made it clear he wants to get rid of Bale - put the 30-year-old's absence down to 'not feeling well'.

FBL-USA-ICC-REAL MADRID-ARSENAL

"He didn't travel with us because he just didn't feel well," said Zidane. "The doctors said it would be better if he stayed in Madrid.

"He trains there. It was a decision that was made between the medical department, me and him. And that's it."

Real lost the game 1-0 to add to their pre-season woes, but it turns out that Bale might not have been so 'unwell' as Zidane made out.

Incredibly, he was caught by Spanish outlet El Confidencial playing golf at the EXACT same time as the Real vs Tottenham game.

p1dh42f1is1j18uotsue1q1r1frqa.jpg

Someone's been telling porky pies...

It speaks volumes that Bale would rather play golf than for Real against Spurs, who have expressed interest in signing him on loan this summer.

At this point it would just be best for everyone if Bale and Real part ways.

Topics:
Football
Zinedine Zidane
La Liga
Real Madrid
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again