Two WWE powerhouses confirmed their relationship in May of this year and became the newest power couple in the company.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had rumours surrounding them for months, but after a spat with Beth Phoenix on social media, the Irishwoman revealed that Rollins was her boyfriend.

It wouldn't be long though before WWE would reference their relationship on television, with brief interactions backstage turning into an actual story going forward.

Both their rivalries at the time ended up intertwining and at Extreme Rules, Rollins and Lynch teamed up for the first time to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Lynch had some intrigue going into the storyline with her boyfriend, but it seemed like it ended up being everything she didn't initially want.

“Honestly, I was very apprehensive. What I didn’t want was everybody talking about the relationship," Lynch told talkSPORT.

"What I wanted was two badasses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side.

"Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch’s boyfriend or that’s Seth Rollins’ girlfriend - which, of course, they didn’t do. They were the masters of subtlety," Lynch added sarcastically.

“So, for that reason, I was apprehensive. But when I thought about it, I was like OK.

"One, we’re going to make this a badass fight, it’s going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you’re going to get pure passion and we’re going to pull out all the stops.

"But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and centre, that’s not what I’m about. That’s not what I’ve worked towards. That’s not what I wanted.”

Every time they competed, even in singles matches, Lynch and Rollins' relationship was mentioned to the point that it felt like they were shoving it down fans' throats.

After the short joint-rivalry with Corbin and Evans ended, the couple have gone their separate ways to feud with Natalya and Brock Lesnar.

But with rumours that Ronda Rousey may return in the fall and bring her UFC fighter husband Travis Browne with her, the mixed tag team matches may not be done just yet.