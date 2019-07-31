Football

The 10-man shortlist for FIFA's The Best award has been announced

The 10 nominations for FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player of the Year award have been announced.

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are all included.

So too is Eden Hazard, whose stellar season for Chelsea earned him a €100 million move to Real Madrid.

They will have to compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the award, which will be revealed on September 23 following a public vote.

Luka Modric claimed the prize in 2018 and Ronaldo won it in 2016 and 2017.

The 10 nominees

Check out the full shortlist below.

Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Sadio Mane, Senegal
Mohamed Salah, Egypt
Harry Kane, England
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Matthijas de Ligt, Netherlands
Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands
Kylian Mbappe, France
Eden Hazard, Belgium

FIFA have written brief notes listing the accomplishments in 2019 of all 10 players.

Alongside Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in the summer, they write: "Helped side win Serie A as top goalscorer for club in all competitions. 

"Named Serie A’s Most Valuable Player. Helped Portugal win UEFA Nations League."

Messi's notes read: "Won La Liga, helped side to UEFA Champions League semi-final and Copa del Rey final.

"Claimed European Golden Shoe as continent’s top goalscorer, was La Liga’s top assist-maker

"Helped Argentina to bronze at 2019 Copa America."

However, the absence of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has raised eyebrows.

The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed a phenomenal year, winning a domestic treble with Man City and then helping his country win the inaugural Nations League. 

He can find himself hard done-by to have not been shortlisted.

The fact that three Liverpool players make the list just highlights how good their year was.

Van Dijk has already won the PFA Player of the Year award and he would love to add FIFA's main prize to his collection.

