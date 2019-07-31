The latest addition of the wildly popular FIFA series is set to drop at the end of September.

With release date rapidly approaching, gaming mega-company EA have been teasing fans with some of the new and improved features set to be included this year.

They already sent the FIFA faithful into a frenzy by revealing that the beloved FIFA Street mode would be returning to the game, albeit under a different name.

Now, EA will have fans even more excited after announcing a glut of exciting changes to the most popular mode within the game, Ultimate Team.

Possibly the most exciting change is the introduction of ‘Season Objectives’ which will allow players to move up through the levels each season in a bid to unlock ‘better rewards’ and achieve milestone objectives.

On top of that, EA have introduced the option to use ‘House Rules’ during non-contracted friendlies both online and offline.

This means that gameplay modes such as Max Chemistry, Swaps, Mystery Ball, and King of the Hill will all be available to play with your very own FUT.

Squad and player management has also been completely redesigned in what the makers describe as an “easier and more seamless experience.”

On top of all of that, EA have also added a whole heap of extra customisable options, allowing players to be creative with things such as stadium themes, tifos, custom celebrations, unique custom balls and new crests.

Lastly, they have added to their repertoire of Icon Players with Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba, Ronald Koeman, Carlos Alberto and Ian Wright all being introduced to the game.

While it might be said every year, FIFA 20 really does look like it could be the biggest upgrade the series has seen for years and fans will love how much attention has been poured into Ultimate Team.

It’s only a few months away folks - are you ready?