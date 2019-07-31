Football

Jurgen Klopp's men take on Lyon in Geneva .

Liverpool v Lyon: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Geneva

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool have not been as successful as Jurgen Klopp would have liked in pre-season.

They started well, winning 6-1 in their opener against Tranmere before seeing off Bradford 3-0.

But they are winless in their last four games.

They have suffered defeats to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and were most recently well beaten by Napoli.

They will be hoping to conclude their pre-season tonight with a win against Lyon.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of a number of their star players.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Alisson all featured for their respective countries over the summer but will be available for selection tonight.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita are also likely to feature having shaken off injury.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Sky subscribers can watch LFC TV on channel 425, while Virgin Media customers can tune into channel 544.

The game is also available to stream via LFCTVGO.

It costs £4.99 per month to subscribe or, alternatively, fans can choose to pay a one-off £49.99 fee.

Mohamed Salah is set to play for Liverpool tonight

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

Kick off is due at 18:00 (BST)

WHERE WILL IT BE PLAYED?

The two sides will meet at the Stade de Geneve, Geneva. It is home to Swiss Super League side, Servette FC.

Liverpool will be hoping for a strong finish to pre-season

WHAT'S THE STARTING LINEUP?

Alisson, Hoever, Gomez, Lovren, Larouci, Keita, Shaqiri, Lallana, Wilson, Salah, Firmino.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL?

The Reds will be turn their attention to winning their first silverware of the season.

Liverpool will contest the FA Community Shield against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp's side will then kickstart the Premier League campaign five days later against Norwich City at Anfield.

Topics:
Football
Naby Keita
Alisson Becker
Xherdan Shaqiri
Roberto Firmino
Joe Gomez
Dejan Lovren
Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp
Adam Lallana
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again