Liverpool v Lyon: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Geneva

Liverpool have not been as successful as Jurgen Klopp would have liked in pre-season.

They started well, winning 6-1 in their opener against Tranmere before seeing off Bradford 3-0.

But they are winless in their last four games.

They have suffered defeats to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and were most recently well beaten by Napoli.

They will be hoping to conclude their pre-season tonight with a win against Lyon.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of a number of their star players.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Alisson all featured for their respective countries over the summer but will be available for selection tonight.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita are also likely to feature having shaken off injury.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Sky subscribers can watch LFC TV on channel 425, while Virgin Media customers can tune into channel 544.

The game is also available to stream via LFCTVGO.

It costs £4.99 per month to subscribe or, alternatively, fans can choose to pay a one-off £49.99 fee.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

Kick off is due at 18:00 (BST)

WHERE WILL IT BE PLAYED?

The two sides will meet at the Stade de Geneve, Geneva. It is home to Swiss Super League side, Servette FC.

WHAT'S THE STARTING LINEUP?

Alisson, Hoever, Gomez, Lovren, Larouci, Keita, Shaqiri, Lallana, Wilson, Salah, Firmino.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL?

The Reds will be turn their attention to winning their first silverware of the season.

Liverpool will contest the FA Community Shield against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp's side will then kickstart the Premier League campaign five days later against Norwich City at Anfield.