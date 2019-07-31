Although a deal is far from closed at the time of writing, Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso is well-known.

The north Londoners are believed to have made a bid in the region of £53m for the playmaker, whom they see as a direct replacement for wantaway Christian Eriksen, but Betis may try and hold out for nearer £70m.

Such is the way that the market is panning out, that Eriksen may well not get his desired move abroad, and in that eventuality, it will be interesting to see if the club still move forward with the purchase of the Argentinian.

They’d be silly not to for a couple of off field reasons firstly.

It’s clear to everyone that the Dane wants to leave the club, so even if a potential Real Madrid switch breaks down now, there is no doubt that Eriksen will be on the move at his earliest opportunity.

Therefore, Spurs are still going to require a player who will step straight into the role once Eriksen departs, and could do with the cover in the interim.

Secondly, there’s no guarantee that they’d be able to acquire him at the same price in January or this time next year, and with Daniel Levy as conscientious as they come over money, that has to be a consideration.

More importantly, it’s what Lo Celso would give Tottenham in midfield that should ensure they have a need for him.