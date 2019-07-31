Liverpool have had a pretty wretched summer so far.

On the pitch, they’ve only beaten Tranmere and Bradford from their six friendlies.

Off the pitch, they’ve failed to make a major signing.

However, ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Lyon before their Community Shield with Manchester City on Sunday, they welcomed back the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson after their exploits for their national sides this summer.

But it seems the latter has been on the beers after he helped Brazil win Copa America.

That’s because he made a quite awful error after just three minutes against their French opponents.

Alisson failed to catch a simple cross before bringing down Moussa Dembele.

He was booked and Memphis Depay stepped up to put Lyon 1-0 ahead early on.

Oh dear.

Earlier this season, Simon Mignolet made an awful error against Sporting Lisbon to allow Bruno Fernandes to score.

Anyone got Loris Karius’ number?

Roberto Firmino soon bailed out his compatriot with a smart finish after 17 minutes.

Then, Lyon shot themselves in the foot with a quite spectacular own goal.

The Reds play City in the Community Shield on Sunday but manager Jurgen Klopp is putting too much importance on the 90 minutes.

“In Germany I won it five times but nobody mentions it," he said. We played every year. The Super Cup – you win it, nobody cares, you lose it and some care!”

“We still have to prepare for the season and not only the game on Sunday, although we will try to be as prepared as possible.

“I don’t think we can expect to play our best game of the season on Sunday. But it’s about winning a football game, hopefully we’ll find a way to do that."